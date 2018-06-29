Search
    Motorcycle and car collide

    By Michael Johnson Today at 3:18 p.m.
    A Pontiac Sunfire and a motorcycle collided before 1 p.m. Friday on Hwy 71 North, next to Holiday in Wadena. Wadena Police, Wadena County Sheriff's Officers and Tri-County Ambulance were on scene. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal1 / 2
    A car and motorcycle collided before 1 p.m. Friday on Hwy 71 North, next to Holiday. Emergency staff from Wadena Police, Wadena County Sheriff's Office and Tri-County Hospital were on scene. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal2 / 2

    A Pontiac Sunfire and motorcycle collided before 1 p.m. Friday on Hwy 71 North, next to Holiday Gas Station. Emergency staff from Wadena Police, Wadena County Sheriff's Office and Tri-County Hospital were on scene. No details were immediately available.

