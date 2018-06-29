The detour follows Highway 29, Otter Tail County Road 75 and Highway 10. Local access will be maintained for those who live along the project area.

The project is expected to take approximately three months to complete, weather permitting.

Crews will be reconstructing Highway 106 by replacing the entire pavement surface, widening the shoulder, and installing a turn lane at County Road 52 for both northbound and southbound traffic.

Along with the roadway construction, crews will replace sidewalks and corner pedestrian ramps in Deer Creek to improve pedestrian accessibility. Short-term sidewalk closures are expected while this work is being completed.

Duininck, Inc., headquartered in West Central Minnesota, is the primary contractor for the $6.2 million project. Visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy106/ for more information.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in work zones and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.