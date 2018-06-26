125th fair was one to remember

It might seem like a bad thing, but running out of cheese curds and having an abundance of full garbage bags were just a couple indicators that the fair had strong attendance and paying customers.

Other signs fair board director Brittney Ewert noted were that vendor buildings were filled, events were well attended, 125th anniversary apparel went over well, fair concession stands were hit hard with sales and volunteers are tired after steady traffic kept the fairgrounds filled.

Since there is no gate fee, attendance of those coming and going are not tracked for events other than grandstand events. The grandstand events, which required wristbands, showed numbers had increased over recent years. Wegscheid said there was a little over 1,800 people between the demo derby and enduro races on Sunday. "That's way up," Wegscheid said of those watching the cars.

"All grandstand events were very well attended, the fair was very well attended," Wegscheid said.

And free events like Monroe Crossing's performance also had good attendance with some people driving several hours to attend.

Everyone agreed weather conditions were near perfect for a spending time at the fair, which ended Sunday, June 24. The fair steered clear of any major storms during the four days of events, perhaps the biggest factor in helping the fair succeed.

Ewert noted that the 4-H did a great deal of work cleaning up the barns and grounds. Todd-Wadena Community Corrections sentenced to serve members also did a brunt of the cleanup work on the grounds.

And while there was no final number available Monday to see how well the fair board faired, indications were that things went well. And while there was still work to be done to sign off on this year's fair, one director was sad to see it end.

"I'm already looking forward to next year," board secretary Kylene Lehmann said.

The board said about 100 volunteers help make the fair happen, and there would be a few less sleepless nights if there was another 100 volunteers. A board of directors of nine arranges a lot of the work. That's also an area that could use more members. If you would like to be a board member of just an occasional volunteer, the board would be glad to talk to you. Without volunteers there is no way the event of 125 years would be possible.

Contact the Wadena County Ag Society at info@wadenacountyfair.com or call 218-631-7623.