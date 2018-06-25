Retirement: Crowd agrees Swenson will be missed

In a retirement party for Swenson a group of over 50 people filled the lobby of The Depot to wish him well. Don Niles, former councilman, led the party off by asking several community members to speak about their time working with Swenson. Niles noted that Swenson was very fiscally responsible, a trait that kept the city in good financial standing.

Former Mayor Wayne Wolden, who worked with Swenson during his 16 years as mayor, including when a tornado struck Wadena eight years ago, said Swenson's patience in decision making was always well received. He noted several projects he brought forth always had the careful guidance of Swenson.

"Wadena is a better community because of Brad," Wolden said.

When asked former city attorney Mark Hansen shared that Swenson brought a continuity to everything during the time he served with him from 1982-2006. Hansen was also city attorney for several other area communities but recalls, Swenson was special.

"He was the best city administrator I ever met," Hansen said.

Current city attorney Jeff Pedersen noted it was Swenson's stability that will be missed.

Also in attendance were much of Swenson's family members, including his 91-year-old mother and grandchildren. Swenson's daughter, Amy, shared that her dad's hard work had a lasting impact on her.

"He can retire knowing he did a job well done," she said.

Swenson spoke briefly, not a fan of the spotlight, saying that it took everyone in the city government as well as the community to see the city move forward. He was especially impressed with the collaborative efforts that brought the community out of the ruins of a tornado and into a stronger place today. Swenson shared that he was a little nervous about exiting the busy Wadena City Administrative building and into a life of retirement.

Here are number of roles Swenson played in the city over the last 40-plus years:

Positions and public offices

City Office Clerk:October 1976-October 1980

City Finance Officer: October 1980-May 1988

City Administrator: May 1988-June 2018

WDA Board—Ex Officio Member: October 1988-June 2018

Memorial Auditorium Renovation Committee: 1992-1996

Wadena Wellness Center Committee: 1993-2011

Library Endowment Fund Board: 1991-June 2018

Wadena Area Foundation Board: 1996-June 2018

Firemen Relief Board—Ex Officio: 1988-June 2018

Public service activities

Certified Municipal Clerk of Minnesota: 1989

Blandin Leadership Program: 1990

Chamber of Commerce Board: 1989-1995

Chamber President: 1992

Wadena Rotary Club: 1989—Present

Wadena Rotary Club President: July 2006-June 2007

Wadena Habitat for Humanity Board: 1991

Wadena Boy Scouts-Eagle Scout: 1969

Major projects

New Wadena Airport, improvements and crosswind runway

New City Administrative center

Library rebuild after fire

Wastewater Treatment Plant construction

NW, NE & SE total infrastructure replacement projects

Police & Fire Hall addition and remodeling

Golf Course expansion, new clubhouse, cart facility, lot development and sales

Old airport lot development planning

New Water Treatment Plant construction

Memorial Auditorium remodel—joint project with WDC Public Schools

SW Softball Complex

2010 Tornado—Emergency Response and Recovery

U.S. Highway 10 expansion