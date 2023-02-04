99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Menahga man airlifted to Fargo after snowmobile crash

The 50-year-old reported a broken leg and wrist after striking a tree head-on. The full extent of his injuries is unknown.

2981846+ambulance.jpg
News Staff
By News Staff
February 03, 2023 07:21 PM
Share

RED EYE TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Menahga man was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with serious injuries after a snowmobile crash on Friday, Feb. 3, according to a Wadena County Sheriff’s Office press release.

At approximately 2:47 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office received a report about the accident, which occurred on a snowmobile trail in section 24 of Red Eye Township.

Emergency personnel found the man lying on the ground next to his snowmobile. He told responders that he turned a corner and struck a tree head-on.

The man was wearing a helmet when he crashed. He reported he had a broken leg and wrist. He was airlifted to Fargo, the full extent of his injuries remains unknown.

The press release stated that speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Repsonding agencies were North Memorial Ambulance, Sebeka First Responders, North Memorial Air Care and the Sebeka Police Department.

News Staff
By News Staff
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
What To Read Next