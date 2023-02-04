Menahga man airlifted to Fargo after snowmobile crash

RED EYE TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Menahga man was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with serious injuries after a snowmobile crash on Friday, Feb. 3, according to a Wadena County Sheriff’s Office press release.

At approximately 2:47 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office received a report about the accident, which occurred on a snowmobile trail in section 24 of Red Eye Township.

Emergency personnel found the man lying on the ground next to his snowmobile. He told responders that he turned a corner and struck a tree head-on.

The man was wearing a helmet when he crashed. He reported he had a broken leg and wrist. He was airlifted to Fargo, the full extent of his injuries remains unknown.

The press release stated that speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Repsonding agencies were North Memorial Ambulance, Sebeka First Responders, North Memorial Air Care and the Sebeka Police Department.