In the latest episode of "Backroads with Audra Mari," Audra heads to Evansville, Minn., to visit Backroads Steakhouse.

Audra meets with Mahrie Ohren, Backroads Steakhouse owner, to talk about food and drinks, events, and the history behind the small-town restaurant and bar.

This is the eighth episode of the "Backroads with Audra Mari" series. In "Backroads," Audra heads down the byways of our region in search of great restaurants, shops, parks and other cool out-of-the-way places.

