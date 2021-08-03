In the newest episode of "Backroads with Audra Mari," Audra heads to Fargo to visit Bear Creek Winery.

Audra meets with Sean Ballinger, vineyard and tasting room manager, and co-founder Rod Ballinger to talk about all things wine and the history of Bear Creek Winery.

By the way, not only can you head over to Bear Creek Winery for a wine tasting, but you can hit a few balls on their golf course.

This is the fifth episode of the "Backroads with Audra Mari" series. In "Backroads," Audra heads down the byways of our region in search of great restaurants, shops, parks and other cool out-of-the-way places.

