In the newest episode of "Backroads with Audra Mari," Audra goes out west to Dickinson, N.D., and visits the Badlands Dinosaur Museum, which is home to the most dinosaur fossils on display in the state. While there she speaks with Badlands Dinosaur Museum curator Denver Fowler, who tells her about excavating, cleaning bones, making a new exhibit and more.

The museum is part of the Dickinson Museum Center, a 12-acre campus featuring the Joachim Regional History Museum, the Pioneer Machinery Hall and Prairie Outpost Park.

This is the fourth episode of the "Backroads with Audra Mari" series. In "Backroads," the former Miss World America heads down the byways of our region in search of great restaurants, shops, parks and other cool out-of-the-way places.

