In this episode of "Backroads with Audra Mari," Audra heads to Watford City, N.D., to check out the Slow Ride Concina. Slow Ride is an old car dealership transformed into a hip eatery with quirky decor and southwestern flavor. Audra meets with Kira Stenehjem to talk tequila, tacos, and more, as she visits this unique spot in western North Dakota.

This is the second episode of the "Backroads with Audra Mari" series. In "Backroads," Former Miss World America heads down the byways of our region in search of great restaurants, shops, parks, and other cool out-of-the-way places. Did you miss the first episode? You can watch it right here. And check back next Wednesday for another episode, with even more on the way.