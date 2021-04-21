This article is from DESTINATIONS magazine, your source for inspiration and resources about travel in Central and Northern Lakes Area Minnesota! Read on for more links and information about some of Staples' most noteworthy sites and events, or click here to return to mndestinations.com , where you can browse travel articles about other communities throughout the region.

With a new hotel in town, you can stay after you play in the beauty that surrounds the quiet city of Staples.

There’s plenty of parking and no lines to keep you from enjoying a relaxing float down the slow-moving Crow Wing River. Take a walk, bike or roll down the new paved paths around town and you’ll find they take you to a special place called Living Legacy Gardens. This place has more flowers, shrubs, plants and butterflies than your senses can handle.

If you need more adventure, head to one of the many nature areas in town, like Pine Grove Park, which sports towering pines from days of old. Take rest in their shade while enjoying an amateur baseball game.

Walk around town for a taste of a variety of food options. Don’t forget to watch the sunset while strolling on Minnesota’s longest fishing pier, on Dower Lake.

NOTEWORTHY THINGS TO SEE AND DO

Staples is proud of its rich railroad history. Trains continue to rumble through town on a frequent schedule. You can catch a glimpse of that history in the two-story brick Depot, constructed in 1909-1910 in the Classical Revival style and now open to the public. Staples hosts Railroad Days each August with events spread throughout town. This year the fun is planned from August 16-22. The planned highlights include:

Thursday, Aug. 19: Lakewood Golf Tournament

Saturday, Aug. 21: Sisters with Sass 5K, Chamber Vendor Show, Chamber Cook Off, Lefty's Street Dance, Chamber Parade

Check discoverstaplesmn.org for the latest details.

If you’re looking for an escape from the bustle of the beaches and boat parades on area lakes, the Crow Wing River may be just the place to let the worries of the world pass on by. With convenient access points throughout the area, this slow-moving waterway has fishing, swimming and floating options around every turn. Visit the Minnesota DNR website for a water trail map with access points and outfitters along the route.

Take in all that nature has to offer in this historic park northwest of Staples. The park is open to the public for hiking, rustic camping and events. There are many walking trails, and a footbridge crosses the Leaf River. The park also features a bogwalk that stretches from one side of the bog to the other. Educational learning stations on wetland animals and plant life are stationed throughout the walk. Native American artifacts from Old Wadena Park date back 3,000 years. An annual Old Wadena Rendezvous is planned to happen this year, as it has for 30 years. The event is typically held in August.





McGivern Park, north of Staples, is more than just a place to slip into the Crow Wing River. The site includes a public shooting range, covered shelter, tent campsites and campfire wood is provided. Just a short drive out of town, this escape is a gem for the region.

Want to explore more? Visit these sites:

