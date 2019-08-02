Wadena Boy Scout Troop 54 attended summer camp from June 14-19, 2019, at Northern Lights Council’s Camp Wilderness north of Park Rapids. Boy Scouts attendees included: Josh Tabery, Ben Keppers, Colby Schmid, Gavin Walz and Jacob Hoppe. Adult chaperones were: Bob Keppers, Scoutmaster, Annamarie Tabery, Committee Chair and Mark Schmid, chaperone. Scouts worked throughout the week to earn numerous merit badges along with time for fishing and swimming.

Camp Wilderness, a 2,400 acre "outdoor classroom," is situated between Bad Axe and Mantrap Lake near Park Rapids and hosts numerous year-round programs for Boy Scouts.

Recent research in the Journal of Youth Development shows that attending summer camp helps youth develop skills such as teamwork and collaboration, positive self-image, and work ethic and conscientiousness. Researchers also found that the experiences unique to summer camps – trying new activities, living with your peers, being required to be more independent – all inspired personal growth.