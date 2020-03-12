ST. PAUL -- Your furry family members should be safe from COVID-19.

According to a Friday, March 13 news release from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not received any reports of animals contracting COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by exposure to coronavirus.

The board went on to say that there is no evidence that animals, pets or livestock can spread COVID-19 to other animals or humans.

The board did suggest Minnesotans include their pets in their emergency planning, being sure to have a two-week supply of pet food and medicine on-hand in the event of quarantine.

As of Friday, officials have confirmed 14 (human) cases of COVID-19 in the state. Two have been hospitalized. Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime state of emergency.

