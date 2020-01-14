The Minnesota Department of Revenue will open the state Individual Income Tax filing season on Monday, Jan. 27. This date matches the opening day for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The filing deadline to submit 2019 Minnesota income tax returns is Wednesday, April 15, 2020. This date matches the filing deadline for 2019 federal income tax returns. Tax software providers and tax professionals may be accepting and preparing tax returns before January 27, and will submit those returns when the IRS and state systems open later this month, according to a Minnesota Department of Revenue news release.

“Filing electronically helps improve the accuracy of your tax return and, coupled with choosing direct deposit for your refund, is the most secure way to file your return and get any refund you may be entitled to,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “We also encourage qualifying taxpayers to take advantage of free electronic file options listed on our website as well as free tax preparation services that will be available around the state beginning in early February.”

Electronic Filing and Free Tax Help

When you file your taxes this year, choose electronic filing. Last year, over 90 percent of Minnesota taxpayers filed their taxes electronically. Using electronic software is easy, convenient, and secure. Electronic filing also ensures that you have the most up-to-date forms and instructions when you file.

Free electronic filing is available for Minnesotans who meet certain requirements. You may be eligible to file electronically for free if your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is $69,000 or less. To see if you are eligible for free electronic filing, see the Electronic Filing Software for Individuals page on the department’s website.

You may qualify for free tax preparation help for your federal and Minnesota income tax returns. To qualify, you must be age 60 or older, have a disability, speak limited or no English, or have income less than $56,000 per year. There are over 200 free tax preparation sites across Minnesota where you can get help from IRS-certified volunteers. Most sites are open February 1 through April 15. Beginning in early February, you can visit the Department of Revune website to find free tax preparation sites near you.

Direct Deposit

Direct deposit is an easy, convenient, and secure way to get your refund. You can include your banking information on your tax return and get your refund deposited into your bank account. Direct deposit is available whether you file your return electronically or by mail. For more information on choosing direct deposit, see the Direct Deposit page on the department’s website.

Fraud Prevention

The department takes protecting your personal information and your tax refund very seriously. We review and verify information on all tax returns to make sure the right refund goes to the right person.

Due to an increase in attempted refund fraud, refunds may take longer than in prior years. Do not spend your refund until you see the money in your bank account. To learn more about identity theft, see the Identity Theft and Tax Refund Fraud page on our website.

Track Your Refund

You can track the status of your refund by using the department’s Where’s My Refund? system. You can track which of the four stages your refund is in and if you need to take any action. When we finish processing your refund, you will see the date we sent it. To learn about the steps we take to process your return and issue your refund, see this video on a day in the life of a tax return.

Voter Registration

Minnesota law requires that individual income tax return forms and instruction booklets include voter registration forms. Taxpayers that electronically file through Minnesota-certified filing software will see a message prompting eligible voters to register to vote at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

Stay informed

Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list.