Lonely? Not Wadena's Home Study group members

WADENA — Who's lonely?

Not these gals.

The Wadena County Home Study chapters, which met May 11 for their annual countywide get-together, offer up friendship, entertainment and purpose at a time when about half of American adults report experiencing loneliness, according to the U.S. surgeon general.

“We love the socializing and it’s all people we’ve known for a long time," said Carol Spencer, one of the Home Study leaders and a member of the New Traditions chapter. "We have this bond between us.”

The Home Study groups are a throwback to a day before social media, before television, and even before everyone had phones. They began in multiple counties through University of Minnesota Extension around the time of the Great Depression. Wadena County's organization began in 1938, Spencer said. It comprised a home council, made up of representatives of many smaller chapters across the county.

“It was a way for rural homemakers to meet their neighbors," said Rocky Reese, another Home Study leader who attends the Leaf River Sew 'n' Sews. “Back in those days, it sounded like it was a full sit-down meal after their meeting.”

Many rural women stayed home in those days. Meetings were held at someone's house, and women would bring their kids. The kids would be off playing and the ladies would visit, learn about canning or some other topic, and eat, Reese said. The kids would run in to eat.

Nowadays, women often don't join until after they retire. The Home Study groups are aging, and in the past year, three groups have closed. Still, they have 100 members and nine chapters, and they still have a learning topic each session. The topics still sometimes deal with food preparation and preservation — many members continue to can the produce they grow — but they include new subjects to adapt to the changing interests and needs of members. Recent sessions have looked at personal emergency response systems, or, as Reese calls it, the "'Help, I've fallen and can't get up' necklace," as well as senior living options.

The theme of last year's annual event was a fancy tea party, so this year they veered the opposite direction, into baseball. Everyone brought baseball shirts and memorabilia to decorate the space. They sang "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," wore jeans and served crackerjacks. At their recent event, they hired a comedian, Auntie Kreamsaugen, to entertain them.

Baseball was the theme for the Home Study organization's Spring Event in Wadena. Many people contributed baseball paraphernalia to decorate the event. Contributed photo

One of the major activities they encourage is craft making, which they enter into contests at the county fair. There are a lot of sewing and quilting projects, as well as baking, doilies and dish towels. The chapter that enters the most crafts wins $35. There are also prizes for second and third place. One member alone submits 35-40 projects, Reese said.

Belonging to such groups is one solution experts say can alleviate loneliness.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said half of adults reported feeling lonely even before the pandemic. The pandemic, he said, exacerbated the problem.

"Loneliness is far more than just a bad feeling — it harms both individual and societal health," he wrote. "It is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death."

The health cost of loneliness is similar to that of smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, he said, and even greater than the health risks of obesity and physical inactivity.

"And the harmful consequences of a society that lacks social connection can be felt in our schools, workplaces, and civic organizations, where performance, productivity, and engagement are diminished," his report said.

Some members of the Home Study groups have belonged for decades. They've witnessed each other's milestones, laughed and cried, and pitched in as needed.

“We pray for each other,” Spencer said. "We help out when we can, when there’s a need. One of our members, when she moved, several of us went over and helped her move."

Wadena County's Home Study groups came together May 11 for their annual Spring Event. Contributed photo

Another member's home was hit by the 2010 tornado, and several other members went out and helped with cleanup.

“People are more than willing, I think, to lend a hand and especially help people get out and about and go and visit them,” Spencer said.

Spencer, 81, notices a great deal of difference between today's generation and hers. Her generation walked to the neighbor's in the evening after chores to play cards. She was one of seven sisters on a dairy farm, and they sang while they milked cows, learned to dance in the living room, and filled their bathtub by pumping water.

“It’s so different today,” she said. “Today’s generation missed out on a lot.”