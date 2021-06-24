This story is from Summer Home magazine, a publication of the Wadena Pioneer Journal, Perham Focus and Detroit Lakes Tribune newspapers. Pick up your copy today to read more great stories like this one. Summer Home is inserted in this week's newspapers, available free on newsstands, and is online in full on all of the three newspaper's websites.





For more than 50 years, the grain flowed freely through a massive wooden grain elevator at Tuffy’s Pet Foods in Perham, ending up in a mix of ingredients for animal feed for the masses.

The structure was built at the start of the local pet food empire, in 1964. Grain elevator builders from Volden Construction of Henning started with two-by-eight boards at the base and nailed them together, one board on top of another. As the structure rose from the ground, layers of two-by-sixes were added, and finally two-by-fours, until the crib reached 80 feet into the air.

Held together by steel rods and 20-penny nails, the mostly-Douglas-fir giant did its job of channeling grain ingredients -- until 2017, when the decision was made to tear it down in order to rebuild for the future of Tuffy’s, according to 48-year-employee Randy Ebeling, who recently retired.

Ebeling said the cribbing was divided into a couple dozen different bins. After a while, it was suggested that the old crib material be thrown out. But Tuffy’s owner Kenny Nelson, who remembers well when that structure was built, had other hopes for the unique wood; he saw the beauty and history etched into each board.

He gathered up the wood and sought out someone who could find a way to use it, and use it well.

“It was his brain child, not to let them throw the wood away,” Wendell Danielson says of Nelson’s decision.

Danielson has made a name for himself in the area as a woodworker, and is known for turning yesterday’s trash into today’s treasure. Meeting with Nelson and coming to an agreement on obtaining and using the wood was a game changer for Danielson. It was like a historic wood 'gold mine.'

He told his wife, Beth, that he’d be moving the wood to their homestead near Ottertail one day. She didn’t think much of it, until 14 semi-loads of crib material were delivered, filling up a large portion of their property.

“I think my wife thought I was crazy,” Danielson says, adding that, luckily, Beth is a patient woman. And she happens to be an art teacher at Wadena-Deer Creek Schools -- she could see the inner beauty of the wood, too.

Gradually, Danielson filled a barn -- and then some -- with the material. It takes up a lot of space since the wood is still in its grain crib form, with four sides nailed and held together by steel rods. A person can walk around inside each piece, but physically moving a piece requires a telehandler or similar heavy machinery.

Working with the material is a challenge, Danielson says, because it’s filled with nails. The stacked lumber takes special equipment, and blades burn out quickly from trying to slice through the sections. The lumber is impregnated with oils from the grains, and that has gradually worn down the walls of the crib.

“It's a lot more work, even to conceptualize the project,” Danielson says of using this material. But he believes that with hard work and responsibility comes reward.

It’s the flow of grain over the decades that truly makes the material unique. Looking at a worn piece he's installed on the interior of his home's living area, Danielson wonders, “How many million bushels does it take to do that?”

It’s a look that cannot be achieved by hand. It looks like water cutting a path through sand, and the harder grains of the lumber are exposed and highlighted. That makes a finished piece, with a poly or wax coating, quite spectacular. All the wood must also be kiln-dried to remove the chance of any bugs, moisture or bacteria causing damage to the piece.

While the wood itself is beautiful, it still takes skilled craftsmanship to form it into something inspiring. Danielson has been developing his talents in that area for the last nine years, building a name for himself in woodworking as the owner of Danielson Design Co.

His Tuffy's grain elevator projects are now showing up throughout the Lakes Area. They offer utilitarian uses, like a chef’s table where a meal is prepared or a simple stool meant to be sat on, while also maintaining that history and story that Danielson has worked to preserve.

“I try to be as creative as I can and make something out of nothing,” Danielson says.

Sometimes, his work with the historical wood has led to meaningful moments in the present. For example, when Danielson was asked to build a new bar top for the Vining Palace bar and restaurant -- Vining being the home of well-known artist Ken Nyberg -- Nyberg found out about the crib material being used for the project. He explained to Danielson that, back in 1964, when he was a spry 26-year-old carpenter, he, along with the crew at Volden Construction of Henning, helped pound that grain elevator into place. Nyberg once hammered away at the immense crib walls in Perham, and now rests his arms on the glossy finish of that same wood at his local watering hole, the Vining Palace.

Hearing how the wood had come full-circle in the life of this one man was a joy to Danielson. He says things like that add fuel to his desire to continue to find ways to keep the historical wood in the region, in local homes and businesses.