Composting is an easy and effective way to reduce waste and return nutrients to the soil.

A Composting 101 webinar will be held on May 5 at noon, and a recording will be available along with additional composting information on the Otter Tail County website. You can register for the Zoom webinar at zoom.us/.../tJMofuCgrzouH9dz1g6OzYOjA5rhyyEbuXBf.

Composting has many benefits, according to an Otter Tail County news release, including:

Reduces your waste – approximately 15% of your garbage is compostable food scraps.

Returns nutrients to the soil and improves soil quality.

Reduces greenhouse gas emissions caused by organic matter slowly decomposing in landfills in the absence of oxygen.

Get started with a bin, adding the right organic materials and mixing it up once in awhile.

Choosing Your Bin

There are many different types of compost bins available, from a fancy compost tumbler to a free bin made out of pallets or chicken-wire. Choose a bin that works for your setting and budget. If you are concerned about pests, choose a bin with a lid that locks on.

Layering in Organic Materials

You can compost most plant-based food waste, such as fruit and vegetable scraps, moldy bread, rice or noodles, coffee grounds and tea leaves and tea bags (if they are not plastic mesh). Do not compost meat, bones, dairy products or dog or cat feces.

Food waste is high in nitrogen, so you need to combine it with about two times as much dry carbon-rich material like dry leaves, wood chips, straw, shredded cardboard or newsprint, according to the release.

Mixing or Turning

Turn or mix your compost every week or two (less in the winter, when your pile might freeze, which is fine). According to the release, this incorporates air and distributes moisture, which will help your pile heat up and decompose. A wet compost pile without enough air will smell.

Using Finished Compost

Finished compost improves soil quality and water holding capacity and increases beneficial microbial activity in your soil. Finished compost can be mixed into garden soil or used to top-dress garden soil, as part of potting soil mix, as mulch around trees and shrubs or it can be raked over your lawn or used to fill low spots.

To view the Composting 101 webinar recording which covers these steps in more detail, or for more information about backyard composting, visit ottertailcountymn.us/composting-101/.