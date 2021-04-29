One Vegetable One Community enters its fifth year, with Mixed Lettuce Greens being the highlighted veggie. This year’s vegetable follows kale, carrots, summer squash, and tomatoes, since it’s beginning in 2017 in Wadena County. Vegetable seed packets have an attached flyer, with information on planting, care, harvest, and a recipe, in hopes of getting area residents and businesses enthused about growing a certain vegetable of the year. Packets can be picked up at the U of MN Extension, the Wadena Library, the Wadena Chamber of Commerce, MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action, Pete’s Nursery and the Wadena Farmers Market.

Cooking Matters Go Fresh Wadena is back, and is looking for families who want to learn new cooking skills, and increase healthy food available for their families. A bag of ingredients for the week’s recipe, a kitchen gadget, and vouchers for the Wadena Farmers Market are included for each class attended (this year’s classes on Zoom). This class is perfect for families needing to stretch food dollars. Must register to participate.

Wadena Community Garden has recently remodeled, and has units available for free in Sunnybrook Park to limited income families and seniors. Small garden beds, seeds, and plants are available, with instruction on planting and garden care. Garden experience not needed, but sign up required.

PoP (Power of Produce) and PoP Plus for Seniors (new this year!) will offer $2 tokens for produce at the Wadena Farmers Market, each time a participant comes to the market! PoP is for kids age 4-16, and PoP Plus is for adults aged 65 and over. Tokens may be kept for future purchase, or be combined with cash for the purchase of fresh fruits or vegetables. Sign up at the information/SNAP table.

EBT/SNAP purchases are doubled at the Wadena Farmers Market, with Market Bucks, up to $10. Spend $10, get an extra $10 of Market Bucks, each Friday! The Wadena Farmers Market is across from Tri-County Health Care. Friendly Rider bus passes to ride to and from the market are available at the market upon request.

Follow the Wadena Farmers Market on Facebook for updates.

Call Marilyn Hofland to register for Cooking Matters Go Fresh Wadena or for a garden plot, at (218) 639-9583, or email at hofla001@umn.edu

SNAP-Ed is part of the University of Minnesota Extension, and partners with area schools and organizations to teach nutrition and food skills, increase healthy foods available, and decrease diet related diseases.