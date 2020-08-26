When the fishing opener comes each year, Dena Flath and her mom have an activity of their own: travelling from greenhouse to greenhouse for plants that will fill their front and back yards. Flath searches for unique and different items each year at the five or six greenhouses in Butler and Evergreen.

“I am just always trying new things, every year I always have something different I want to add or change or do,” Flath said.

From shrubs and flowers to the grass, Flath said her and her husband Mike “take pride in our yard,” and her experimenting has earned the Flath family the “Wadena Yard of the Month” for September. When they moved into their home about 15 years ago the shrubs were professionally landscaped and now Dena finds inspiration on Pinterest and other people’s homes to add pops of color throughout the yard with perennials and annuals.

“I always have a vision of what I’m going to do because I always put them all together before I pot them in there just to see if I like them,” Flath said.

She enjoys yellow, black and orange flowers and shrubs though the final result, such as deer eating her flowers, is never fully known.

Dena and Mike’s 11-year-old daughter Avery also enjoys arranging flowers around her playhouse with rain gutter flower boxes on the windows. She’s picked out the flowers yearly since she was 2-years-old.

“This year she’s big into the petunias,” Flath said. “She plants them and takes care of them.”

With many flowers and shrubs reaching the end of their season, the yard is soon going to get a fall change. Flath has landscape features in the front and back yard along with potted flowers.

“Believe it or not I really do enjoy to have it looking nice … my husband always jokes with me because he says, ‘Yup, she’s doing her weekly weeding or pruning’ because I always have my five gallon bucket and my round up and I start on one side of the house and I go around to every spot I have,” Flath said.

The yard can be viewed at 1527 12th St. SW.