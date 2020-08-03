At Brad and Angie Bushinger’s home, the exploding flowers are what garnered them the “Wadena Yard of the Month” for August.

“Just the way he grows his flowers, I mean they’re crazy, they’re huge,” Angie said.

The front of the house and the deck in back have a collection of large pots filled with flowers along with 90 hostas, day lilies and oriental grass perennials that Brad slowly brought home from Fergus Falls over a period of 20 years. He would bring small clumps from his landscaping work. The remainder of the flowers come from M&M Greenhouse in Wadena.

“It does take a good flower starting off to make a beautiful flower, like by the time end of August rolls around you won’t be able to see any of these pots because the flowers will be down on the ground and they like spill down the deck,” Brad said.

The flowers will move with the Bushingers to their new home outside of Wadena at the end of August. For their current location, Brad said the flowers enjoy the sun.

“I’m surprised at how well they did, they’ve all done well, we’ve hardly had any die over the years,” Brad said.

Brad’s value for collecting and growing flowers came from his parents’ appreciation of their lawn.

“It’s rewarding no doubt but it’s just something that was instilled on me as I was growing up watching my parents take pride in … what they owned,” Brad said.

The Bushinger's yard even includes homing pigeons, which Brad said have been a hobby for him since he was 10-years-old. There is currently one coop of a dozen white homing pigeons, which he has released at funerals and weddings in the past, according to Angie and Brad.

While the homing pigeons don’t help Brad grow the flowers they have traveled with him to Fergus Falls and made it back in their coop before he returns from work.

You can view the flowers at 1504 3rd St. SW.