When Amanda and Riley Snyder purchased their home in southwest Wadena three years ago, a figure eight shape in the lawn failed to grow grass very well.

The couple soon learned that the spot had an old cement pond buried under the surface. That conundrum soon became the foundation for an eye-catching flower garden that earned the Snyder's the "Wadena Yard of the Month" recognition for the month of July.

That unsightly spot is now filled with a variety of blooming plants, painted rocks, a rustic wheel barrel, water fountain and milk can. It's all surrounded by rocks found around the home and from Montana. Amanda, a paraprofessional at Wadena-Deer Creek High School, added to the original shape, making the garden even larger this spring.

Much of the work involved in making the yard a memorable one was provided by Amanda, mother of Breah, 3 and Natalie, 8. Meanwhile, her husband Riley can be thanked for offering much of the grunt work including moving rocks and dirt into place.

"She put in the time out here, so it's nice to see her get recognition," Riley, who works at Brunswick/Lund Boats, said.

The painted rocks are positioned to make flower shapes within the garden. Amanda said she's been painting rocks for some time, calling them "kindness rocks" and leaving them in public places for people to find. They include a short message of kindness.

The daughters like helping out in the yard as well. A flower garden extends around the homes front and side, most is easily seen from Second Street.

Those looking to see the yard for themselves can visit 1107 Second Street SW, Wadena. A large "Wadena Yard of the Month" sign can be found there through much of July -- until the next yard is chosen.