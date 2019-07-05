Laplant has the Wadena Garden Club Yard of the Month
The Wadena Garden Club has awarded Michelle Laplant their Yard of the Month distinction.
Laplant resides at 723 1st Street SE in Wadena and has a well maintained yard complete with well trimmed grass and variety of planters. Her yard has no shortage of color. In every corner there is a burst of flowers and petals.
Shirley Hartjen, an organizer for the group said they chose her property because of the quality of her flower gardens. The group chooses yards based on design, originality, and uniqueness.
This is the first yard chosen this year and the next yard will be chosen in the next 30 days.