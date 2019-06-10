Pete's Nursery keeps city gardens blooming

Crews from the local greenhouse could be seen digging in the dirt this week planting and cleaning up around city parks.

According to owner Mike Pete, the work is something they've been doing for about 15 years in Wadena including areas in Sunnybrook, Travelers Park, Tapley Park and more. They are contracted for much of the work, but Pete said they go above and beyond the requests in order to make those plantings look their best.

"The way I look at it, it makes the town good," Pete said. "If the town looks good it makes it a better place."

While Pete gets things ready for the season, he added that there is always a need for volunteers to keep them looking great all season. Interested volunteers should consider calling the city of Wadena to see how they can help.