But this week, the zucchini is celebrated in and around Wadena, as it was selected as the feature vegetable for the "One Vegetable One Community" event by the Wadena County Extension Office.

The community of Wadena has several opportunities to celebrate the veggie of the year during the week of Aug. 5 - 11..

Oma's Bread will be highlighting whole wheat zucchini bread, using a healthy recipe created by Annette Schmidlin.

The Wadena Public Library will host Wednesday story time at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, with "Zora's Zucchini," including zucchini activities and taste testing.

Eats and Ales in Drastic Measures Brewing will have a special zucchini appetizer, with brew suggestions to compliment the featured food.

The Wadena Farmers Market will have plenty of summer squash available at the Friday Farmers Market across from Tri County Hospital, where SNAP participants can double their purchase by using their EBT card. Thursday, Aug. 8, brings the annual event, "Leave a zucchini on your neighbor's porch Day." If you've got extras, feel free to share them with your neighbors.

"One Vegetable One Community" has brought kale seed packets and information in 2017, carrots in 2018 and summer squash in 2019. If you would like to have input on next year's veggie of the year, please send suggestions to Marilyn Hofland, SNAP-Ed Educator with the U of MN Extension, by emailing hofla001@umn.edu or texting your choice to 218-639-9583.