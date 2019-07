The following are champions and reserve champions of the 2019 Wadena County Fair livestock shows:

Beef

Overall Champion: Emilee White - Independent

Reserve Champion: Rilee Roiko - West Jolly Jets

Dairy

Overall Champion: Kohen Sumstad - Ambitious

Reserve Champion: Ruger Oyster - Ambitious

Dairy Goat

Overall Champion: Eugene Reger - Spirit Clovers

Reserve Champion: NONE

Meat Goat

Overall Champion: Jayma Lawson - Hoppin Hares

Reserve Champion: Amber Lalum - Hoppin Hares

Poultry

Overall Champion: Asher Hoeper - Spirit Clovers

Reserve Champion: Charli Snyder - Leaf River Builders

Rabbit

Overall Champion: Jayma Lawson - Hoppin Hares

Reserve Champion: Jayma Lawson - Hoppin Hares

Sheep

Overall Champion: Broden Vittetoe - Leaf River Builders

Reserve Champion: Justin Hammer - 4-Corners

Swine

Overall Champion: Carson Dunn - Spirit Clovers

Reserve Champion: NONE





The following are champions and reserve champions of the 2019 Wadena County Fair Horse-Showmanship contests:

1st Year

Overall Champion: Haley Schleder - West Jolly Jets

Overall Reserve Champion: NONE

Grade 3 - 5

Overall Champion: Hattie Hanninen - West Jolly Jets

Overall Reserve Champion: NONE

Grade 6 - 8

Overall Champion: Faith Koning - Wadena Juniors

Overall Reserve Champion: Lauren Rutten - Independent

Grade 9 - 12

Overall Champion: Cortnie Cottrell - Wadena Horse Club

Overall Reserve Champion: Jarret Kveton - Independent

Overall Western Pleasure

Overall Champion: Lauren Rutten - Independent

Overall Reserve Champion: Faith Koning - Wadena Juniors

Overall English

Overall Champion: Lauren Rutten - Independent

Overall Reserve Champion: Faith Koning - Wadena Juniors

High Point Trophy - Pleasure

Grade 3-5: Hattie Hanninen - West Jolly Jets

Grade 6-8: Lauren Rutten - Independent

Grade 9-12: Cortnie Cottrell - Wadena Horse Club





Games - Comb

Grade 3-5:----Champion: Grace Kveton - 4 Corners

Reserve Champion: Sophie Foley - West Jolly Jets

Grade 6-8:----Champion: Abby Rathcke - West Jolly Jets

Reserve Champion: Faith Koning - Wadena Junior

Grade 9-12:---Champion: Cortnie Cottrell - Wadena Horse Club

Reserve Champion: Jazmyne Myran - West Jolly Jets





The following are champions and reserve champions of the 2019 Wadena County Fair Non-Livestock contests:

Banners

Champion: 4 Corners

Reserve Champion: West Jolly Jets

Booth

Champion: West Jolly Jets

Reserve Champion: Spirit Clovers

Cat

Champion: Katrina Ellingson - Pine Cone Club

Reserve Champion: NONE

Clothing - Construction

Champion: Sena Lehmann - 4 Corners Club

Reserve Champion: Maria Januszewski - Spirit Clovers

Clothing - Purchased

Champion: Breh Hopp - Wadena Juniors

Reserve Champion: Mattea Smith - West Jolly Jets





Revue - Const

Champion: Sena Lehmann - 4 Corners Club

Reserve Champion: Jenna Halvorson - Spirit Clovers

Revue - Purchased

Champion: Breh Hopp - Wadena Juniors

Reserve Champion: Mattea Smith - West Jolly Jets

Non-Garment

Champion: Clara Neal - 4 Corners Club

Reserve Champion: Hattie Hanninen - West Jolly Jets

Community Pride

Champion: Wadena Juniors

Reserve Champion: West Jolly Jets

Creative Arts: Fine Art div.

Champion: Macey Goeden - Leaf River Builders

Reserve Champion: Simon Snyder - Leaf River Builders

Creative Arts: Crafts & Kits

Champion: Olivia Neal - 4 Corners Club

Reserve Champion: Mazie Hopp - Wadena Juniors

Dog Project

Champion: Katrina Ellingson - Pine Cone Club

Reserve Champion: Alyssa Dugger - Spirit Clovers

Engineer Designs

Champion: Zachary Meeks - Leaf River Builders

Reserve Champion: NONE

Exploring Animals

Champion: Aubrey Lamphere - Wadena Juniors

Reserve Champion: Lily Parker - Leaf River Builders

Fishing Sports

Champion: Raleigh Parker - Leaf River Builders

Reserve Champion: Raleigh Parker - Leaf River Builders

Flower Gardening

Champion: Becca Reger - Spirit Clovers

Reserve Champion: Hattie Hanninen - West Jolly Jets

Food & Nutrition---Yeast Bread

Champion: Joshua Tabery - Leaf River Builders

Reserve Champion: Joshua Tabery - Leaf River Builders

Food & Nutrition---Food Products

Champion: Otto Lehmann - 4 Corners Club

Reserve Champion: Eugene Reger - Spirit Clovers

Food & Nutrition---Food Preservation

Champion: Clara Neal - 4 Corners Club

Reserve Champion: Breh Hopp - Wadena Juniors

Forestry

Champion: Ashley Salin - Wadena Juniors

Reserve Champion: Logan Lamphere - Wadena Juniors

Fruit

Champion: Joshua Tabery - Leaf River Builders

Reserve Champion: NONE

Health

Champion: Breh Hopp - Wadena Juniors

Reserve Champion: NONE

Home Environment

Champion: Sophie Foley - West Jolly Jets

Reserve Champion: Rachel Smith - West Jolly Jets

Indoor Gardening

Champion: Maria Januszewski - Spirit Clovers

Reserve Champion: Lily Parker - Leaf River Builders

Needle Arts

Champion: Kayla Meeks - Leaf River Builders

Reserve Champion: NONE

Performing Arts

Champion: Emma Jackson - Pine Cone Club

Reserve Champion: Breh Hopp - Wadena Juniors

Photography - digital - elements of

Champion: Olivia Neal - 4 Corners

Reserve Champion: Cortney Roiko - West Jolly Jets

Photography - digital - photo manipulation

Champion: Abby Miska - Pine Cone 4-H Club

Reserve Champion: Abby Miska - Pine Cone 4-H Club

Quilting

Champion: Macey Goeden - Leaf River Builders

Reserve Champion: Rachael Smith - West Jolly Jets

Science of Animal Education

Champion: Jayma Lawson - Hoppin’ Hares

Reserve Champion: Emma Jackson - Pine Cone Club

Self Determined

Champion: Caleb Smith - West Jolly Jets

Reserve Champion: Kayla Meeks - Leaf River Builders

Shooting Sports

Champion: Asher Hoeper - Spirit Clovers

Reserve Champion: Aubrey Lamphere - Wadena Juniors

Shop

Champion: Paige Heller - Spirit Clovers

Reserve Champion: Broden Vittetoe - Leaf River Builders

Vegetable Gardening

Champion: Clara Nea l- 4 Corners Club

Reserve Champion: Emma Jackson - Pine Cone Club

Vet Science

Champion: Faith Koning - Wadena Juniors

Reserve Champion: Aubrey Lamphere - Wadena Juniors

Wildlife

Champion: Aubrey Lamphere - Wadena Juniors

Reserve Champion: Olivia Neal - 4 Corners Club