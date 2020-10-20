The New York Mills Public School announced Tuesday, Oct. 20, that a second person at the school tested positive for COVID-19. The second case is not associated to the first known case announced on Oct. 14. Contact tracing has been completed and all individuals who must quarantine have been contacted, according to a school Facebook post .

As of Oct. 20, New York Mills will stay in full, in-person learning for preK-12th grade.

New York Mills Public School continues to work with Otter Tail County Public Health and the Regional Response Team at Lakes Country Services Cooperative to determine their learning model in the days ahead. The COVID Response Team is engaged about the district's needs and will continue to communicate any learning model changes in the future.

In the Wadena County area, Verndale School District has had two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19; Menahga one; Staples-Motley one and Wadena-Deer Creek three.