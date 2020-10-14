The New York Mills Public School announced Wednesday, Oct. 14, that a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing has been completed and all individuals who must quarantine have been contacted, according to a school Facebook post .

"Thankfully, the protocols we have in place limited the number of students who need to quarantine based on the Minnesota Department of Heath guidance," the post stated.



The school’s COVID Response Team continues to work with Otter Tail County Public Health and the MDH Regional Support Team to determine the learning model. According to the post, if and when the learning model changes, parents and guardians will be notified through School Messenger, the school district website and their Facebook page.

In the Wadena County area, Verndale School District has had two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19; Menahga one; Staples-Motley one and Wadena-Deer Creek one.