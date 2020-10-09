The Menahga Public School announced Thursday, Oct. 8, a high school student completing distance learning tested positive for COVID-19. The student has been in the building but not in classes, according to an announcement from Superintendent Kevin Wellen.

School nurse Stephanie Ness with guidance from public health has collected information on close contacts and advised those individuals on what they should be doing according to public health as a precaution to keep everyone safe. If you have not been contacted, you were not a close contact, as the announcement stated.

"This will not impact how we deliver instruction, but we are monitoring all of the data with the help of the county public health departments to continually evaluate our overall situation to make a data based decision on if and when we change our delivery," Wellen said in the announcement.

In the Wadena County area, Verndale School District has had two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19; Staples-Motley one and Wadena-Deer Creek one.