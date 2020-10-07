The Verndale Public School announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, that the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported a lab confirmed case of COVID-19 in a member of the Verndale School community with the last attendance date of Friday, Oct. 2.

The school worked with MDH to identify those who had close contact with the case, and have communicated with them individually. The risk of exposure for other individuals present in the building on that date is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community, according to the school announcement.

The school could not share details of the person who tested positive, either a staff person or student.

"At this time they are either staying home and/or working at home for at least 10 days, and any staff who have been in close contact with them have been notified that they must also stay home and/or work from home for 14 days," the announcement from Superintendent Paul Brownlow stated. "If you have not been contacted, you are not considered to be at higher risk, and there is nothing additional you need to do."

The school has taken action to clean and sanitize the facility and are working closely with MDH to monitor the situation.

This is the second confirmed case in the school since the start of the new year. The first was announced Sept. 17.