During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets .

Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In appreciation, those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane, according to a Red Cross news release. In October, the Red Cross is also offering a $1,000 Amazon gift card to five lucky winners.

Cancer patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy may require red blood cell or platelet transfusions. Patients fighting cancer need more blood than those with any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply, according to the release.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions, according to the release.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

Temperature checks, social distancing and masking will be in place at the blood drives and donation centers.

Blood donation opportunities

Otter Tail County

Battle Lake: Oct. 22: noon - 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 505 W. Holdt

Fergus Falls: Oct. 19: 1 - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Church LBC, 515 Western Ave. and Oct. 20: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., VFW Post 612, 420 E. Washington Ave.



Parkers Prairie: Oct. 23: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Prairie Event Center, 201 CR-38



Todd County

Long Prairie: Oct. 22: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 401 S Fourth St.



Staples: Oct. 28: noon - 6 p.m., Community Center, 425 NE 4th St.



Wadena County