Wadena-Deer Creek High School's National Honor Society chapter is hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center and are currently taking appointments.

W-DC seniors Nevada Schulz and Kira Sweeney said they are coordinating the blood drive as their community-service project because it’s a good way to help many people in need.

"One donation can save up to three lives, and along with that, it gives the donors a sense of pride knowing they are able to help others," Schulz said.

If an individual is interested in giving blood, you can register online at redcrossblood.org and search by Wadena's zip code, 56482. No walk-ins are allowed; appointments are required. Schulz and Sweeney encourage individuals to fill out Rapid Pass too.

"We are always in need of donations, especially now during the different and difficult time of COVID-19," Sweeney said.

Health screenings will be conducted at the drive and donors need to wear a mask throughout the donation process. Please bring your mask to the drive.



You may also contact NHS advisor Mike Ortmann to make an appointment or with questions at mortmann@wdc2155.k12.mn.us.

"Thank you for supporting our NHS community blood drive. We are grateful for the support," Sweeney said.