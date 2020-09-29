Although it is early in the season, there have been several positive influenza cases in the area, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release. Receiving a flu vaccination will help protect individuals as well as family, friends and community members.

Tri-County is hosting six flu shot clinics for all ages in October. Pre-registration is highly encouraged by calling 218-631-3510. Walk-in appointments are also available. The dates and locations include:

Sebeka Clinic: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (106 Minnesota Ave., Sebeka)

Henning Clinic: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (401 Douglas Ave., Henning)

Bertha Clinic: Thursday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (214 NW 1st St., Bertha)

Wadena Clinics:

Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. (4 NW Deerwood Ave., Wadena)



Saturday, Oct. 31, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Ottertail Clinic: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (232 Minnesota Highway 78 North, Ottertail)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention more than 39 million people were affected by flu-related illnesses from Oct. 1, 2019 through April 4, 2020. More people receiving this vaccination leads to increased protection throughout the community. A flu vaccine this season will also help reduce the burden on health care systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for the care of those patients, according to the release.

Masking, screening and social distancing will take place at each of these events.

Visit TCHC.org for more information.