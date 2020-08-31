Lakewood Health System Care Center in Staples has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in one of its staff members, according to a news release, Monday, Aug. 31.

“While this is an unfortunate situation, we are well prepared and doing everything we can to ensure the ongoing safety of our residents and staff,” said Kathy Dobson, Vice President of Senior Services. “Aggressive proactive infection control measures and screening procedures were initiated, which we believe will help us manage this case as effectively as possible. We have enacted our emergency response plan with heightened infection control protocols, and we are working in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health to ensure we are taking appropriate steps. Our staff and residents are following recommended preventative actions, we continue to screen staff residents and visitors, and all residents and their primary contacts have been notified.”

The care center is part of Lakewood Health System's Senior Campus, which is located in Staples.

The care center will test all residents and staff who work in the care center, the news release said. The care center is continuing to restrict visitors to the facility (with the exception of compassionate care visits) until they are able to confirm there are no longer positive cases.