ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota reported 629 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The state now has 57,779 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Among the counties showing upticks in new cases, St. Louis County recorded 21 cases on Wednesday.

The state recorded an additional nine deaths from the virus on Wednesday. The deaths were recorded among residents of Aitkin, Crow Wing, Dakota, Scott and Hennepin counties, the latter of which reported five deaths. Four of the nine deaths were among residents of long-term care.

An additional 11,730 tests were reported on Wednesday. The state's health systems have now tested 887,623 residents for COVID-19.

ICU use for the virus dropped by seven beds to 152, while non-ICU hospitalization for COVID-19 dropped by 16 to 153.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.