ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported 606 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The new cases bring the statewide laboratory-confirmed total to 57,162.

Health officials also reported an additional four deaths from COVID-19. Three of the deaths were in Scott County and one in Hennepin County. Two of the deaths were among residents of long-term care. The death toll in the state from the illness is now 1,620 people.

The state reported an additional 8,060 tests on Tuesday. The state's health systems have now tested 878,111 Minnesotans for the virus.

After reaching a low point in early July, ICU use for the illness continues to climb. There are 159 persons being treated in the ICU for COVID-19, a jump of six beds from Monday. Non-ICU hospitalization for the illness climbed by 20 to 169.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.