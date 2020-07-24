ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Minnesota reported another 773 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, July 24. With 49,488 cases total, the new cases push the state toward 50,000 laboratory-confirmed cases by early next week. The state believes the actual total is 10 times that amount, which would mean that 10% of the state has now contracted the virus.

The state on Friday reported five deaths from COVID-19. The new deaths were recorded among residents of St. Louis, Scott, Murray, Hennepin and Dakota counties. Just two of the five were among residents of long-term care. The state death toll from COVID-19 is now 1,566 deaths.

Patients hospitalized in the ICU for the illness rose by one to 109, while patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in non-ICU settings dropped by five to 170.

The state is poised to surpass another milestone, having conducted 1 million tests for COVID-19, a threshold it seems poised to cross at the start of August.

Having reported an additional 16,788 tests on Friday the state has now conducted 922,876 tests, although some tests were given multiple times to the same patient.

Gov. Tim Walz on Friday told Fargo-Moorhead radio station KFGO-AM that the state's testing capacity had been limited as supplies for the tests were diverted to states such as Florida and California, where reported cases recently flared.

"One of the things that is frustrating is that I'm losing some of my testing capacity and the federal government is moving it to states like Florida and California and Arizona," Walz said. "It's a challenge."

Walz again expressed frustration about the lack of a federal strategy to combat COVID-19, saying governors and state health departments were expected to craft plans on their own.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.