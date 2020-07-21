The deaths included one person in their 30s who was a resident of Hennepin County, a resident of Koochiching County in their 80s, and a resident of Ramsey County in their 90s.

One of the deceased was a resident of long term care. The state has now lost 1,548 lives to the illness.

Also on Tuesday, to adjust for a reporting lag related to the adoption of a new data-management system, the health department released a combined new case total for Monday and Tuesday of 1,272 new cases, or a daily average of 636 cases. The state has now identified 47, 457 cases.

Health officials have long believed the laboratory-confirmed case totals in the state were likely just 10% of the total case numbers, which would put the state closer to half a million cases statewide, for nearly 10%of the population.

A national seroprevalence survey released by the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday suggested that the case reporting nationally was likely an undercount by a factor of six to 24. It projected that the Twin Cities alone had experienced 90,000 cases of COVID-19, or just over 2% of the population. But those estimates were based on data from late April and are likely long out of date.

The state's municipalities that require masking of their residents have continued to climb, potentially clearing a pathway for the governor to order a statewide mandate. Late Monday, the cities of Bemidji, Roseville and St. Cloud all passed ordinances requiring the wearing of masks in public places.

Tuesday's cases were identified on just over 23,000 tests for the two days, for an average of 11,500 per day. Patients hospitalized in the ICU for COVID-19 dropped by 3 to 112, and other hospitalizations for the illness jumped by 22 to 154.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.