ROCHESTER -- The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 669 on Friday, July 17, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The new cases bring the laboratory-confirmed case count in the state to 45,013.

Among those 669 new cases, the health department reported an additional 13 cases in Blue Earth County, 15 cases in Stearns County, 16 cases in St. Louis County, 25 cases in Olmsted County, 32 cases in Washington County and 220 cases in Hennepin County.

The state's health systems conducted another 14,671 tests for the day.

The health department reported an additional seven deaths from the illness on Friday, one each in Anoka, Dakota and Lyon counties and four in Hennepin County. Four of the seven deaths were among residents of long-term care.

To date 1,533 Minnesotans have died of the illness.

ICU use for COVID-19 care rose by seven beds to 110, with another 142 patients hospitalized for the illness in non-ICU settings.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.