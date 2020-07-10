ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The state of Minnesota reported another 609 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, July 10.

The ongoing resurgence of new cases reflected record one-day total for Olmsted County, host to Rochester and home of the Mayo Clinic, with 39 cases.

Wednesday signaled the start of a mandatory mask ordinance in Rochester, and Thursday, the Olmsted County Department of Health advised everyone who attended a bar downtown in the last two weeks to get tested for COVID-19.

Washington County in the eastern metro recorded 39 new cases as well. Scott County in the southern metro added 21 cases. That was joined by a third consecutive day of spiking cases surrounding St. Cloud, as Stearns County reported another 33 cases. A smaller one-day spike earlier this week (16 cases) in the Duluth region was repeated as St. Louis County posted 14 cases.

The state health department reported five deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. Hennepin and Olmsted counties each reported one death and Ramsey county reported 3 lives lost. One of the deaths was a resident of long term care.

The state has now reported 1,495 deaths from COVID-19.

Minnesota approached its long-sought goal of 20,000 tests in a single day, with 19,204 tests reported Friday. After days of declines, ICU use rose by 8 beds to 124 persons needing critical care for COVID-19, but those being treated in non-ICU settings dropped by 31 to 103.

In other developments Friday, the advocacy organization Protect Our Care hosted a news call featuring appeals by DFL state Rep. Kelly Morrison, the head of the Minneapolis Chamber and others calling for an extension of Gov. Tim Walz's peacetime emergency powers.

"The lack of a coordinated federal response has hurt our country badly," said Morrison, a physician who cited the lesson drawn by Sweden of the harms of approaching COVID-19 in a laissez-faire fashion. "The result has been tragic," she said of the Scandinavian country that famously did nothing, "with 40 times more lives lost per capita than in the United States, and without any economic advantage to having done so.

"We have to be in this together, because we are in this together," she added. "This is a marathon, not a sprint. There are no easy fixes."

Minneapolis Chamber president Jonathan Weinhagen seconded the call for extended peacetime emergency powers, which end on July 12, saying "our best opportunity to reopen the economy is to stay the course."

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.