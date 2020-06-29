ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, June 29.

Health officials also reported Monday an additional 10 deaths in the state from the virus. The state reported one death each in Anoka and Renville counties, two deaths in Rice County and six in Hennepin County.

Six of the 10 deaths were among residents of long-term care, and two were among residents of jail or prison. Rice County is home to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault, which houses 2,000 inmates.

Of the deaths in Rice County, one was in their 40s and another in their 70s. No further information was available at this time about the age or the location of the inmates who died. The state has recorded 396 cases among incarcerated people so far.

As of Monday, 1,435 Minensotans have died of the virus.

The recent rise in cases in Blue Earth and Mower counties subsided on Monday, with just seven and one new cases reported for the two counties, respectively. Stearns County, however posted 28 cases for the day, a higher-than-typical number for its size.

The state health systems conducted 7,522 tests on Sunday, and will likely pass 600,000 total tests early this week.

ICU use for COVID-19 dropped by three to 140, the lowest since early May, and non-ICU hospitalization was down by seven beds to 138.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.