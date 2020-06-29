MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz held a press conference to highlight a COVID-19 testing milestone in Minnesota at 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, at the Cancer and Cardiovascular Research Building on the University of Minnesota campus.

Walz was joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, University of Minnesota Medical School Vice Dean for Research Tim Schacker, M.D., and William Morice, M.D., Ph.D., President of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology.

