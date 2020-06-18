ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported an additional 387 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, June 8.

The cases were dispersed across 43 counties, largely proportionate to population. Among the noteworthy aberrations, Rice County in south central Minnesota had 33 cases, and the spike on Wednesday in Mower County has diminished somewhat, with the county recording just 11 new cases.

The state health department have announced plans to conduct a special community screening in Austin over the coming weekend, in response to an outbreak of uncertain origin that has given Mower County the second-highest incidence rate in the state.

The new cases come on 12,465 tests for the day. The state has now conducted 460,879 tests in total, and appears on track to having conducted over half a million tests by early next week.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose again on Thursday, with the state reporting 19 deaths, 13 among residents of long-term care.

The state has now recorded 1,344 deaths from the illness.

The state reported one death each in Sherburne, Rice, Olmsted, Dakota and Nicollet counties; three deaths in Anoka County; five in Hennepin County and six in Ramsey County. One of the deaths in Hennepin County was a person in their 30s.

ICU use for COVID-19 patients continued to fall on Thursday, by 10 patients to 171 beds. Non-ICU COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by three patients to 174.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.