Tri-County Health Care reopened the Ottertail and Sebeka clinic locations as of Monday, June 15, according to a TCHC news release. The clinics were temporarily closed in March to develop cleaning and safety procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protective measures put into place at each location include screening and masking patients and staff, additional infection control procedures in all areas of the clinics, social distancing and use of personal protective equipment, according to the release.

The Bertha and Henning Clinics continue to see patients during their regular hours. Tri-County also offers appointments at the main clinic location in Wadena and provides care through Video Visits and the eClinic.

Patients can call their local clinics to schedule an appointment.

Bertha 218-924-2250

Henning 218-583-2953

Ottertail 218-367-6262



Sebeka 218-837-5333

Wadena 218-631-3510

For questions, visit TCHC.org.