ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The number of Minnesotans hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus is at its lowest level since May 1, according to state health reports.

According to Minnesota Department of Health reports released Sunday, June 14, a total of 369 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 186 of them in intensive care units.

That’s the fewest people hospitalized on a given day since May 1, when 369 people were hospitalized for the virus.

MDH confirmed 311 new cases of the virus Sunday, which continues an overall downward trend of new cases since May 23. That trend is occurring alongside the growing number of completed tests for the virus.

More than 410,000 tests for the virus have been conducted since the outbreak began. Sunday was the sixth consecutive day in which the seven-day average for new test results was above 10,000.

Of the 14 COVID-19 deaths reported by MDH on Sunday, all of them were over 50 years old, and 11 of them were residents in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Overall, 30,471 Minnesotans have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 1,298 having died of the illness, and 26,090 having recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.



