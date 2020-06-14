The state of Minnesota reported 394 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, June 13. The new cases were spread across 40 counties and appeared to contain no "hot spots."

Cook County in the state's arrowhead reported its first case on Saturday. There is now only one county in the state — Lake of the Woods — with no laboratory-confirmed cases.

The state has now passed 30,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, reaching 30,172. Health officials believe the true case count is much higher and have offered a figure of 5% of the population, or roughly 260,000 people.

The state on Saturday also reported having conducted 12,784 tests Friday, a continuation of high testing spurred by four community testing sites set up in the Twin Cities in the aftermath of widespread protest last week.

An additional nine deaths were reported Saturday. Single deaths were recorded in Dakota, Stearns and Washington counties. Two deaths were recorded in Ramsey County, and four in Hennepin County. The state has now recorded 1,283 deaths from COVID-19.

The new deaths included four residents of a long-term care facility. Minnesota on Saturday reported 1,019 of its 1,283 deaths in long-term care or assisted living facilities. This comes out to 79% of all deaths in the state from the virus occurring in long-term care or assisted living.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health on Saturday, June 13, announced 42 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19, 31 of them in Cass County.

A total of 3,310 tests were conducted, marking the third straight day of 3,000-plus tests. This comes after the department opened testing to the general public June 11-12 at the Fargodome.

The numbers are still short of the state’s goal of 4,000 tests daily, which was achieved just once when the department tested 4,034 individuals June 5. The state has now conducted 129,794 total tests, 85,873 of which were unique tests. Over 82,000 of those tests have come back negative.

Saturday’s numbers add to the statewide total, which surpassed 3,000 total cases Friday and now sits at 3,058 total cases. Of those cases, 2,630 of them have recovered, up 57 from Friday. The department of health reports 354 active cases in the state.

No additional deaths were reported Saturday, and the death toll in the state remains at 74 for a disease that has claimed more than 114,000 lives nationwide.

South Dakota

Another COVID-19 related death was reported in South Dakota on Saturday, June 13. The South Dakota Department of Health reported a total of 75 COVID-19 deaths thus far, with Saturday’s reported death being a Pennington County woman in the 50 to 59 age range.

Active cases in the state are at 930, up 17 from Friday.

The state health department reported 91 new COVID-19 positive cases Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,833.

Wisconsin

A total of 22,518 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin as of Saturday, according to the state Department of Health Services. That's an increase of 272 cases from Friday. Two additional people have died from COVID-19 Saturday, leaving the total number of deaths in the state at 691.

The number of negative tests in the state was 388,399, an increase of 11,037 from Friday.

