In North Dakota's largest county, the share of active cases has fallen by 7% this past week. Cass County, which encompasses the Fargo area, once had 70% of the state's active cases.

Twenty-two of the new cases Friday came from Cass County, which includes Fargo. The county now has had 2,006 known cases, but the department reports that more than four in five of the residents who once had the illness in the county have recovered.



Six new cases came from Burleigh County, which encompasses Bismarck. The area was a hot spot for the illness when the outbreak began in March, but now only has 30 active cases.

The other eight new cases Friday came from Grand Forks, LaMoure, McLean, Morton, Richland and Sioux counties.

North Dakota, which ranks among the top states in the country in testing per capita, announced 3,410 test results Friday. That figure is shy of Gov. Doug Burgum's goal of 4,000 per day, but officials say lack of demand under the current criteria to test for the virus is to blame.

Minnesota

With 78 new cases, Rice County, home to Faribault, saw the second-highest number of new reports after Hennepin County. Another 34 new cases were reported in Mower County, which includes Austin.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 490 new cases, distributed across 38 counties, of COVID-19 Friday.

The health department reported that another 25 people have died with COVID-19 and 22 of them were residents of long-term care facilities. One death each was reported in Anoka and Sibley counties, with five deaths recorded in Clay County, eight in Hennepin County and 10 in Ramsey County.

The state reported the completion of another 13,391 diagnostic tests, an increase from the day before.

The number of people with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit dropped slightly Friday to 191 people. Another 212 are hospitalized outside of an ICU setting.

South Dakota

Another South Dakota resident has died due to COVID-19, raising the coronavirus death toll in the state to 74, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

The new fatality was a man in his 60s in Minnehaha County, according to a Forum News Service analysis of available data. State officials have regularly declined to offer specifics on fatalities, citing privacy concerns.

There are 913 South Dakotans known to have COVID-19 and 87 are currently hospitalized by the virus. Both key measures of the virus' seriousness in the state have remained fairly static in recent weeks and both are well within the capacity of the state's health care systems.

COVID-19 patients are using 4% of intensive care unit beds, 3% of all hospital beds and 5% of available ventilators.

Testing has found a total of 5,742 South Dakotans to be infected with the virus, although four out of five of those have recovered from their illness. The virus has hospitalized 525 state residents.

Wisconsin

A total of 22,246 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health Services. That's an increase of 320 cases from the day before.

Seven additional people have died from COVID-19 Friday, leaving the total number of deaths in the state at 689.

The number of negative tests in the state was 377,362, an increase of 11,308 from the day before.

Thursday's report also showed that 71% of those with confirmed cases have recovered from the illness.

Around the region

At four of the known hot spots for coronavirus in South Dakota, 158 of 165 infected employees of DemKota Ranch Beef plant in Aberdeen have recovered, as well as 78 of the 114 infected employees of Jack Link's Protein Snacks beef jerky plant in Alpena. At Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, nearly all of the positive-tested employees have recovered. However, less than half of the 63 infected employees of Dakota Provisions turkey plant in Huron have recovered.

Wayne and Germaine Link happily lived together in Wyndmere, N.D., for more than six decades before they moved to an assisted living facility in Fargo. The couple died within a few days of each other in early June after being infected with the coronavirus. Wayne Link was 91 while his wife was 84.

