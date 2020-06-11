The cases were distributed widely across the state, with 41 counties showing new cases, most in the single digits. Mower County has continued its spike in cases, posting 30 more cases Thursday, while Dakota County numbers were disproportionately high with 52 cases.

The state reported 13 deaths from the illness Thursday, bringing the total number of lives lost to the virus to 1,249. One death each was reported in Scott, Dakota, Anoka and Morrison counties, with two deaths reported in Ramsey County, and seven in Hennepin County.

The state set a new one-day testing record by reporting the processing of 12,071 samples on Thursday. The spike in new testing was driven by four community testing clinics created by the Minnesota Department of Health in Minneapolis and St. Paul in response to the widespread gathering for protest in recent weeks, as well as the ensuing call by health officials for all those who attended to seek testing, whether they have symptoms or not.

In a hopeful sign, the number of patients treated in ICU settings for COVID-19 in the state continues to remain stable, climbing just two beds to 196. An additional 215 Minnesotans were hospitalized in non-ICU settings for COVID-19.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19.

Twenty-six of the new cases Thursday came from Cass County. The county now has had 1,984 known cases, but the department reports that more than four in five of the residents who once had the illness in the county have recovered. More than 65% of the currently infected North Dakotans reside in Cass County.

The other thirteen new cases Thursday came from Burleigh, Dickey, McKenzie, Morton, Ransom, Richland, Traill, Ward and Williams counties.

The department on Thursday announced the death of a Cass County county woman in her 70s from the illness.

The department says 74 North Dakotans have died from the illness, all but 12 of whom were residents of Cass County. Fifty-five of the deaths have come in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

South Dakota

Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday. The state’s death toll is now at 73. The four new deaths include two men and two women, with one victim in the 40 to 49 age range, one in the 50 to 59 age range and two in the 80 and over age range. The people who died were residents of Brown, Pennington, Minnehaha and Union counties.

Sixty-two new cases were reported Thursday. The state now has a total of 5,665 cases overall, with 928 of those being active cases.

Wisconsin

A total of 21,926 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health Services. That's an increase of 333 cases from Wednesday. Eleven additional people have died from COVID-19, pushing the total number of deaths in the state to 682.

Around the region

Mayo Clinic on Thursday announced it had developed a refinement of its serological test for COVID-19. It is a blood assay that detects not just whether someone has contracted COVID-19 and developed antibodies, but whether they have developed a specific, more effective form: so-call "neutralizing antibodies" capable of fighting off the illness.

Minnesota lawmakers on Friday are set to return to the Capitol to take up reforms to the state's policing laws and weigh next steps in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

