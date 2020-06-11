The cases were distributed widely across the state, with 41 counties showing new cases, most in the single digits. Mower County has continued its spike in cases, posting 30 more cases Thursday, while Dakota County numbers were disproportionately high with 52 cases.

The state reported 13 deaths from the illness Thursday, bringing the total number of lives lost to the illness in the state to 1,249. One death each was reported in Scott, Dakota, Anoka and Morrison counties, with two deaths reported in Ramsey County and seven in Hennepin County.

The state set a new one-day testing record by reporting the processing of 12,071 samples Thursday. The spike in new testing was driven by four community testing clinics created by the Minnesota Department of Health in Minneapolis and St. Paul in response to the widespread gathering for protest in recent weeks, as well as the ensuing call by health officials for all those who attended to seek testing, whether they have symptoms or not.

In a hopeful sign, the number of patients treated in ICU settings for COVID-19 in the state continues to remain stable, climbing just two beds to 196. An additional 215 Minnesotans were hospitalized in non-ICU settings for COVID-19.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.