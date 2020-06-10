North Dakota has only hit Gov. Doug Burgum's COVID-19 testing goal of 4,000 tests processed per day once in the last week, but officials say a lack of demand for testing under the current criteria is to blame.

Currently, testing is prioritized for vulnerable people, those who work around them and residents showing symptoms of the illness. Burgum has floated the idea of expanding the criteria to include visitors at nursing homes and those who attend religious services.

The governor has maintained since the beginning of the pandemic that testing would be the key to returning to a sense of normalcy.

The state announced 1,624 processed tests Tuesday, June 9, with 22 positive results. The state has had 72 people die from the illness, most from Cass County. The state Department of Health reports about four out of five people who have contracted COVID-19 have since recovered, though.

Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 307 cases of COVID-19.

Health officials also reported 20 deaths from the illness. The total death toll for the illness in the state now stands at 1,217 in less than three months. Thirteen of the deaths reported Tuesday were among residents of long term care.

The state reported 7,779 tests on Tuesday, which is generally the lowest day of the week for test results because of the processing of samples over the weekend. The state has conducted nearly 361,000 tests for the virus.

South Dakota

Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll in the state to 68.

There are 90 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19, which is two less from Monday. Total hospitalizations are at 487, up five from Monday.

There were 52 new positive cases reported, bringing that state’s total number of cases so far to 5,523.

Wisconsin

Fifteen people died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

There were also 270 new reported cases in the state. There have been more than 21,000 positive cases reported in Wisconsin, with all 72 counties reporting confirmed cases.

