Health officials also reported 20 deaths from the illness. The total death toll for the illness in the state now stands at 1,217 in less than three months.

One death was recorded each in Washington, Stearns, Sibley, Dakota, Crow Wing, Blue Earth and Anoka counties. Five deaths were recorded in Hennepin County, and eight in Ramsey County.

Thirteen of the deaths were among residents of long term care.

The state reported 7,779 tests on Tuesday, which is generally the lowest day of the week for test results because of the processing of samples over the weekend. The state has conducted nearly 361,000 tests for the virus.

The number of Minnesotans in an intensive care unit with the illness remained stable at 199, with 256 others in non-ICU hospitalization care for the virus.

This story wioll be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.