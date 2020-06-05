ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will announce the next steps in Minnesota’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5.

Walz with be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero and Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.

